LONDON, July 18 England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and decided to bat on the opening day of the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord's on Thursday.

Pace bowler Tim Bresnan replaced Steven Finn an England side that won the first test at Trent Bridge by 14 runs last Sunday.

Australia dropped number three Ed Cowan in favour of Usman Khawaja and selected pace bowler Ryan Harris ahead of Mitchell Starc.

Teams:

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Joe Root, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson.

Australia - Shane Watson, Chris Rogers, Usman Khawaja, Phillip Hughes, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, Brad Haddin, Ashton Agar, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Ryan Harris.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa) and Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) (Editing by John O'Brien)