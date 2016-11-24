ADELAIDE Nov 24 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first in the day-night third test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, in which hosts Australia will be looking to avoid a 3-0 series sweep.

Du Plessis leads the Proteas despite being fined for ball-tampering in the second test, a controversy that dominated the headlines Down Under in the run-up to the third match.

The tourists, without the injured AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn, made one change to the side that hammered the Australians to clinch the series with a match to spare in Hobart.

Uncapped left arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi comes in for Keshav Maharaj, who made his debut in the 177-run first test victory in Perth.

"Nice conditions, the statistics say you must bat first in day-night cricket so we'll give it a crack and see what happens," said Du Plessis.

"Shamsi has been extremely difficult to pick with the pink ball so we hope he'll be a real trump.

"(The ball-tampering charge) was distraction but on the other side we've used it to unite us and put a real emphasis on our team culture."

Australia made wholesale changes to their side after the innings and 80-runs defeat in Hobart, handing debuts to opener Matt Renshaw as well as middle order batsmen Peter Handscomb and Nic Maddinson.

Matt Wade was recalled at wicketkeeper in place of Peter Nevill and Jackson Bird returns to join Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in the pace attack.

Australia, who have lost their last five tests, have never previously been swept in a home test series of more than two matches.

"Obviously the series hasn't gone to plan so far but we've got some young talent, three debutants, so a really exciting time to create a new team," Australia captain Steve Smith, who has now lost six straight tosses in tests.

"It looks like a wicket that's going to be good for both bat and ball and hopefully there'll be something in it this afternoon."

While South Africa have never previously played a day-night test, Australia beat New Zealand by three wickets inside three days in the world's first pink ball test at Adelaide Oval last November. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)