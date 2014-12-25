(Adds details, byline)

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE Dec 26 Australia captain Steven Smith won the toss and sent his team in to bat in the third test against India in Melbourne on Friday.

Australia are bidding to seal the four-match series 3-0 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after winning the opening tests in Adelaide and Brisbane.

Smith was pleased to have first choice on the MCG's drop-in wicket, which tends to be tricky for batsmen in the first hour but flattens out over the course of the day.

"It looks a pretty good track, so hopefully we can start well and put on a good first innings total," Smith said in a pitchside interview on a mild, sunny day.

Batsman Joe Burns replaced injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and will bat at number six when he makes his test debut for Australia.

Australia fast bowler Ryan Harris comes back from a leg strain, replacing left-armer Mitchell Starc, and will join a three-prong pace attack with Mitchell Johnson and Josh Hazlewood.

India have made two changes, with the out-of-form Rohit Sharma dropped in favour of debutant batsman Lokesh Rahul and paceman Mohammed Shami coming in for Varun Aaron.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he would also have chosen to have his team bat if he had the chance.

"Yes, but I feel the first hour will be crucial," he said. "It's important that we bowl well in the first hour ... Every morning will have something for the bowlers."

