Australia's Mike Hussey bats in the nets during a cricket practice session at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files

Board President's XI captain Sridharan Sriram (R) bats his way to acentury watched by England wicketkeeper James Foster during a three-daygame on the test tour in Hyderabad, November 23, 2001. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

SYDNEY Australia have recruited former India player Sridharan Sriram to help their team prepare for the conditions they will face in the World Twenty20 in India early next year, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

Sriram, an all-rounder who played eight ODIs for India between 2000 and 2004, worked with Australia A on their tour of India earlier this year and was slated to travel with the test side to Bangladesh in October before the trip was postponed.

The 39-year-old will work with the Australia side during their three warm-up matches against South Africa prior to their arrival in India for the March 8-April 3 tournament.

Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey will also work with the side for two weeks of the tournament, bringing to bear his experience of playing on the subcontinent in the India Premier League competition.

"Sriram's focus will be on getting the players as prepared as possible for what they will face in India," Cricket Australia's Pat Howard said in a news release.

"Mike has been one of our most successful players at transitioning between the different formats and his advice and support in this area will be of great benefit to the players who have played a large amount of test and ODI cricket in the last 12 months."

Australia have played just one Twenty20 international in 2015, with the triumphant 50-over World Cup campaign and test cricket taking priority.

The World Twenty20 is the one major international prize that has eluded Australia, whose players in the past have struggled to combat spin bowling on the slow decks of the subcontinent.

"As a proud Australian cricketer I am delighted to be involved in Australia's campaign for the World T20 title," said Hussey.

"I'm really looking forward to working with the boys and assisting in any way possible with their preparation and match day plans."

Australia play New Zealand in Dharamsala on March 18 in their opening match of the tournament.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Andrew Both)