SYDNEY, Dec 16 Australia have recruited former
India player Sridharan Sriram to help their team prepare for the
conditions they will face in the World Twenty20 in India early
next year, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.
Sriram, an all-rounder who played eight ODIs for India
between 2000 and 2004, worked with Australia A on their tour of
India earlier this year and was slated to travel with the test
side to Bangladesh in October before the trip was postponed.
The 39-year-old will work with the Australia side during
their three warm-up matches against South Africa prior to their
arrival in India for the March 8-April 3 tournament.
Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey will also work with the
side for two weeks of the tournament, bringing to bear his
experience of playing on the subcontinent in the India Premier
League competition.
"Sriram's focus will be on getting the players as prepared
as possible for what they will face in India," Cricket
Australia's Pat Howard said in a news release.
"Mike has been one of our most successful players at
transitioning between the different formats and his advice and
support in this area will be of great benefit to the players who
have played a large amount of test and ODI cricket in the last
12 months."
Australia have played just one Twenty20 international in
2015, with the triumphant 50-over World Cup campaign and test
cricket taking priority.
The World Twenty20 is the one major international prize that
has eluded Australia, whose players in the past have struggled
to combat spin bowling on the slow decks of the subcontinent.
"As a proud Australian cricketer I am delighted to be
involved in Australia's campaign for the World T20 title," said
Hussey.
"I'm really looking forward to working with the boys and
assisting in any way possible with their preparation and match
day plans."
Australia play New Zealand in Dharamsala on March 18 in
their opening match of the tournament.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Andrew Both)