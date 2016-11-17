Nov 17 Australia batsman Adam Voges was taken to hospital after being struck on the head by a short-pitched delivery while batting in Western Australia's Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania in Perth on Thursday.

Voges was struck on the helmet when he tried to avoid a Cameron Stevenson bouncer shortly before lunch on day one.

"Adam Voges has been struck in the head from a bouncer & replaced at the crease by Sam Whiteman," the WACA stadium said on its Twitter feed.

"We're all hoping Vogesy is ok. We'll provide an update in due course.

Voges dropped to his arms and knees, before being carried off the field by two trainers after receiving some medical treatment, Fairfax media said.

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper showed pictures of Voges being helped from the ground by trainers (smh.com.au).

The incident raised grim memories of former test batsman Phillip Hughes, who was killed by a bouncer during a Sheffield match in Sydney two years ago. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by ....)