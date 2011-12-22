MELBOURNE Dec 22 Shane Warne cuts a svelte
figure these days but his time as a more rotund player were
recalled when a bronze statue of the spin-bowling great was
unveiled at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.
The 42-year-old made a much-publicised return to cricket
after a short retirement at the MCG last weekend in Australia's
revamped domestic Twenty20 competition.
But it was the 708 test wickets - he grabbed his 700th at
the MCG - that earned Warne a place alongside 10 other
Australian sporting greats outside the most famous sporting
venue in his home city.
"It's 300 kilos that statue, it's pretty lifelike for when I
played," Warne joked to reporters after the unveiling.
"It's a great honour, it's a bit weird seeing yourself up
there but I'm very proud."
Despite having retired from the test arena for nearly four
years, Warne remains one of his country's most popular
cricketers and his return was a huge boon to the new "Big Bash"
series.
After a quiet first match, he showed he could still produce
some magic on the pitch in his second outing for the Melbourne
Stars against the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Tuesday.
Fitted with a microphone by the TV broadcaster when bowling
to Brendon McCullum, Warne said he thought the New Zealander
would sweep the next delivery and that he "might try to slide
one in there... fast".
He duly bowled the batsmen around his legs with the ball
hitting the off-stump, leaving McCullum lauding the Australian's
"genius".
"He's still got it. He's the oracle isn't he? He's a
genius," he said. "I was just trying to pay the respect by
looking to play a fine lap shot to get off strike and attack the
other guys.
"He's just too good, I got beaten to the punch by the
world's greatest player, there's no harm in that."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John
O'Brien)
