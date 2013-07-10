Fired up by team spirit, Kyrgios says in 'best' mental shape
Nick Kyrgios is relishing being in the "best" mental shape of his career and credited the camaraderie of Australia's Davis Cup team for his ominous form during the U.S. hardcourt swing.
NOTTINGHAM, England Australia have released batsman David Warner from the Ashes tour of England to join up with their A squad in Zimbabwe and South Africa, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.
Warner was suspended last month for punching England batsman Joe Root in a Birmingham bar following a Champions Trophy match between the teams.
He was banned until the first Ashes test but was not named in the team for the match which started at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.
"David has trained hard and been very supportive of the team and his team mates during the past few weeks but his preparation for the first test was not ideal," national selector John Inverarity said.
"He is in need of match practice and runs in the longer format and the Australia A games in Zimbabwe and South Africa will provide him with the best possible opportunity."
Warner will return to England to join the Ashes squad when he has had enough match practice.
Steve Smith, who was named in the team for the first test after being called up from the A tour of England, will stay on with the Ashes squad for the full five-match series.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Nick Kyrgios is relishing being in the "best" mental shape of his career and credited the camaraderie of Australia's Davis Cup team for his ominous form during the U.S. hardcourt swing.
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is out of Wednesday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth with a knee injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.
BELGRADE Sitting out last week's Miami Open was rejuvenating for Novak Djokovic although it meant missing the chance to win a record seventh title in the tournament, Serbia's world number two said on Tuesday.