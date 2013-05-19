Australia's David Warner reacts as he walks off the ground after being caught out for 62 runs during the first day of the second cricket test against Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

Australia opening batsman David Warner will face a disciplinary hearing for his Twitter outburst against two senior Australian cricket journalists, the country's cricket board said on Sunday.

The flamboyant left-handed batsman criticised News Limited journalists Robert Craddock and Malcolm Conn in an expletive-filled tirade, which grabbed headlines in Australia.

The 26-year-old has been charged with breaking the code of behaviour which pertains to "unbecoming behaviour, regarding comments posted on his Twitter account," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Several Australian media outlets published Warner's tweets in which he criticised a story by Craddock before he embarked on a running battle with Conn, who had come to the defence of his colleague.

The timing and the date of the hearing will be determined on Monday, the CA statement added.

