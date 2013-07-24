Australia's David Warner looks on from the dressing room balcony before the first Ashes cricket test match against England at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

David Warner, sent to southern Africa from the Ashes tour of England to find some form, hit a quick-fire century for Australia A against South Africa A on Wednesday.

Warner reached three figures with his 18th boundary shortly before tea on the opening day of the four-day game in Pretoria. At the interval Warner, batting at four, was 111 not out off 144 balls in Australia's 226 for four.

The batsman was suspended last month for punching England's Joe Root in a bar following a Champions Trophy game between the teams.

He was then banned until the first Ashes test and was not named in the team for the game. He was deemed "in need of match practice and runs in the longer format" and joined the Australia A tour to Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Warner scored six and 11 in the 80-run defeat of a Zimbabwe Select XI in Harare, but his return to form will be welcome news for Australia whose top-order batsmen have failed to fire in two successive defeats by England in the five-test Ashes series. (Reporting By Robert Woodward; editing by Toby Davis)