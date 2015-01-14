Australia's David Warner kisses his helmet as he celebrates reaching his century during the first day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE Australia paceman Pat Cummins has backed opening batsman David Warner to carry his blistering test form into the one-day arena at the cricket World Cup.

Warner blasted three centuries in Australia's recent 2-0 test series win over India, but he managed just the one half-century from five innings against South Africa in the preceding one-day international series.

The pugnacious left-hander has a modest average of 31.40 from his 50 matches in 50-overs cricket, a far cry from his test average of 48.20.

"It's obviously a big tournament for him. I think you saw the form he was in this summer," Cummins told Cricket Australia's website (cricket.com.au).

"And he's opening the batting, so he's going to get a chance to bat big every single innings he plays.

"I know speaking to him he thinks he's got some things to prove in one-day cricket, so I expect some things from him."

Warner, 28, will open with another hard-hitter in right-hander Aaron Finch in the tournament, which starts next month in Australia and New Zealand.

In contrast to Warner, Cummins, named in the 15-man squad, may have to bide his time for his first match, being in a queue with three pace bowlers in Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia and New Zealand wickets will offer more for the quicks than slow bowlers. Johnson is likely to spearhead Australia's attack with all-rounders Shane Watson and James Faulkner in support and Xavier Doherty to provide left-arm spin for variation.

Cummins could see chances for Australia to unleash an all-out pace assault, however.

"On Australian wickets, the WACA and a couple of other grounds that we play at are nice and fast for us and we can run in and try and bowl as fast as we can," said the 21-year-old.

"I think that's going to be our biggest strength in the bowling, having three or four quick guys in the side."

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)