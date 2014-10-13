Australia's David Warner plays a shot on the first day of their third test cricket match against South Africa in Cape Town, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

Australian batsman David Warner is confident he will be fit to face Pakistan in next week's first test despite suffering a groin injury in the final one-day international in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Warner left the field in clear discomfort in the 35th over of Pakistan's innings during Australia's dramatic one-run win that capped a 3-0 series sweep in the United Arab Emirates.

The big-hitting opener said he would need to work with team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris but thought the injury would not prevent him taking his place in the side when the first of two tests starts in Dubai on Wednesday week.

"I hope it's only a week thing, I've had it before, three or four years ago and it's just like a tight strain, I'm in good hands here," he told Sky Sports radio on Monday.

"I'm all well and good to go."

Warner said captain Michael Clarke and all rounder Mitch Marsh were also tracking well as they bid to return from hamstring injuries that ruled them out of the one-day series.

"They're both cruising along very well, they're doing everything they can to be ready for the first test," he added.

"They've been training the house down and I've seen them both running without a limp, so that's a good sign."

Australia coach Darren Lehmann also gave a positive prognosis for Clarke, saying the 33-year-old would be fit to play a four-day tour match starting on Wednesday in Sharjah.

He was more guarded about Warner's prospects, however.

"Warner... we'll asses him in the next couple of days," Lehmann told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

"If he's not right for the tour game, he won't play."

Lehmann said Marsh had started bowling in the nets and backed him to be fit for the Sharjah match against a Pakistan XI.

"I would hope he would bowl some overs in the tour game - I expect him to," he added.

Sunday's victory over Pakistan was secured when Glenn Maxwell bowled a double-wicket maiden in the final over of the match to dismiss the hosts for 230 in response to Australia's 231 for nine.

CONTROVERSIAL CATCH

Even more remarkable than Maxwell's over, though, was Steve Smith's controversial catch to dismiss Fawad Alam, which Warner said was result of quick thinking and a thorough knowledge of the new rules.

Spotting Alam dropping his knee to lap sweep spinner Xavier Doherty, Smith raced from first slip towards the leg side before the ball had reached the batsman and took an easy catch off a top edge.

Alam stood his ground as the umpires conferred before heading reluctantly back to the dressing room after they confirmed the rule about the movement of close fielders had been recently amended.

"They changed the rule to when the bowler lets go of the ball and when you see the batsman do that, you can move," Warner said.

"So when you look at the replay, he didn't move until the bowler let go of the ball, and that's just great cricket awareness.

"He actually said to (wicketkeeper) Brad Haddin: 'He's going to try and lap here, one of these balls, and I'm going to try and stop it'.

"And that ball, it actually happened, so it was a bit of a freak thing."

