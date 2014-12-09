ADELAIDE Dec 9 Pugnacious opening batsman David Warner celebrated cricket's resumption in Australia nearly two weeks after Phillip Hughes's death by tearing into India's hapless paceman in the opening overs of the first test in Adelaide on Tuesday.

After solemn tributes to commemorate Hughes at the batsman's home Adelaide Oval, Warner bolted onto the pristine field and crunched an imperious cover drive for four off the first delivery he faced from Varun Aaron.

Before the first four overs were completed on a glorious morning, Warner added another six boundaries to storm to 35 from 17 balls, hogging the strike and leaving his opening partner Chris Rogers watching in admiration.

Hughes died in hospital two days after being struck by a short ball in a domestic match when batting, prompting a debate over the use of bouncers in cricket.

It was not until the first ball of the fourth over that Aaron banged one in, a textbook delivery that prompted applause from the crowd of under 20,000 and which Warner did well to avoid.

"Have stayed up to watch the first session from Oz. Glad the first bouncer was applauded," former England spinner Graeme Swann tweeted.

Warner responded by slashing at the next delivery, a miscued shot that bounced just clear of chasing fielders and dribbled to the rope for four. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)