PERTH, Nov 14 Factbox on Australian opener David
Warner's batting in the ongoing test series against New Zealand:
- - - -
First test (Brisbane)
First innings: 163 runs
(Minutes: 312, Balls: 224, Fours: 19, Sixes: 1)
Second innings: 116
(Minutes: 156, Balls: 113, Fours: 8, Sixes: 2)
- -
Second test (Perth)
First innings: 253
(Minutes: 409, Balls: 286, Fours: 24, Sixes: 2)
- -
Series total: 532 runs
(Minutes: 877, Balls: 623, Fours: 51, Sixes: 5)
Average: 177.33
- -
CAREER
Tests: 45
Innings: 84
Runs: 4,181
Centuries: 15
Average: 51.61
- - - -
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)