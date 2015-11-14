PERTH, Nov 14 Australian opener David Warner's mammoth innings finally came to an end when he was dismissed for 253 early on the second day of the second test against New Zealand at the WACA on Saturday. After nearly seven hours at the crease, the 29-year-old opener was caught at second slip by Mark Craig when he got a thick edge to a Trent Boult delivery -- the 286th ball he had faced. Warner hit two sixes and 24 fours, the last making him the 12th Australian batsman to score 250 runs in an innings. His innings was the 11th highest score in a test in Australia. The wicket left Australia, who lead the three-match series 1-0, on 427 for three and gave paceman Boult figures of 1-108 in the match. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)