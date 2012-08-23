DUBAI Aug 23 Australia are ready for a trial by
spin during their tour of the United Arab Emirates, opening
batsman David Warner said on Thursday.
Warner's reputation, forged initially in Twenty20 cricket,
is for blitzkrieg batting at the top of the order and he has a
strike-rate in excess of 140 runs per 100 balls in that form of
the game.
But in the UAE, in limited-over games against Afghanistan
and Pakistan and on pitches expected to help spin bowling, the
left-hander expects a completely different challenge.
"Everyone says we struggle against spin and we know they
(Afghanistan and Pakistan) are going to have a lot of spin
bowling," Warner told reporters.
"In Darwin on pre-tour training we had a fantastic set-up
with (batting coach) Justin Langer who arranged for wickets to
be turning and challenging and our batters took a lot out of
that.
"The boys challenged themselves and we got through it pretty
well and now we're looking forward to that challenge."
Australia will play seven matches in the UAE with a
one-dayer against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Saturday followed by
three ODIs and three Twenty20s against Pakistan.
Pakistan's commitment to test Australia with spin is
highlighted by their selection of five slow bowlers in a 15-man
squad - Shahid Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed
Hafeez and Abdur Rehman.
"I'm coming up against these bowlers and I haven't really
faced them (much) before," said Warner. "I haven't faced them in
turning conditions and I'm looking forward to it.
"The challenge for me is to keep rotating the strike. I
can't just go 'three dot balls and I've got to hit a boundary'.
"If I do get bogged down for three balls I can't just try to
hit it out of the park and get a soft dismissal. That would put
us in a tough situation and it says I'm not playing for the
team," added Warner.
Afghanistan will be playing only their second ODI against
one of cricket's established sides after facing Pakistan in
February, a match they lost by seven wickets.
"It gives them a chance to see where they are against the
rest of the world," said Warner. "We've maybe slipped down the
rankings but it gives them the perfect opportunity if they can
knock us over to say 'we can beat anyone in the world'.
"We are not going to take them lightly. We know what they
are capable of over here."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)