LONDON, June 13 Australia batsman David Warner has been suspended until the first Ashes test and fined 11,500 Australian dollars ($10,900)after an alleged physical altercation with an England player, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

Warner will miss the rest of the Champions Trophy and Australia's two tour matches before the Ashes but he will be available for the first test against England starting on July 10. ($1 = 1.0520 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)