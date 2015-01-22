Australia's Moises Henriques makes a catch to dismiss South Africa's JP Duminy during the final of the T20 cricket test match in Centurion, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

MELBOURNE Moises Henriques will replace injured all-rounder Shane Watson in the Australia squad for Friday's tri-series match against England, Cricket Australia has confirmed.

Injury-prone Watson reported tightness in his right hamstring during training on Thursday and was stood down just a few weeks ahead of next month's World Cup.

Henriques, 27, will join an Australia team seeking their third successive victory in the tournament in the Hobart one-dayer. England have a win and a loss while India, the third team in the tournament, have lost both their encounters.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by ...)