MELBOURNE Oct 21 Neverending injury concerns and a string of promising all-rounders in the wings have not dulled Shane Watson's optimism of playing a leading role for Australia across all formats of cricket.

As Michael Clarke's side have enjoyed success in the Middle East against Pakistan, Watson has spent time rehabilitating an unlucky ankle injury sustained after treading on a ball and then a calf strain.

The burly 33-year-old was named on Monday in Australia's 13-man squad for three T20 matches against South Africa next month but breaking back into the test side may prove a more complex undertaking.

Youngster Mitchell Marsh is all but certain to make his test debut against Pakistan in Dubai on Wednesday and the tall 23-year-old has a golden opportunity to make it hard for selectors to dislodge him.

Though Watson's body has failed him repeatedly and selectors are no longer willing to pick him on the strength of his batting or bowling alone, his self-belief remains as strong as ever.

"I feel like I've still got my best years in front of me," Watson told Cricket Australia's website on Tuesday.

"For everything that I've been through and learnt in every aspect of my life -- not just the cricket perspective -- I feel like I've only got my best years in front of me, to be totally honest.

"Every time I get injured I learn a little bit more about my body. This three-four month break that I've had has just been a perfect time to really, really freshen up.

"It's the most excited I reckon I've ever been to get out there and play cricket, because I feel like I'm only going to get better, and hopefully that's the way it works out."

Watson's ability to break back into the test side seemingly at leisure after a team-disrupting injury has long been a puzzle for many cricket fans.

But Watson, who has played about half of the possible tests since his 2005 debut against Pakistan, has shown himself a born survivor and always found support in the dressing room.

Even captain Clarke, who has admitted to a sometimes testy relationship with the Queenslander, has backed him to play on.

"If Watto can get himself fit and healthy he'll certainly play a lot more tests, one-day and Twenty20 cricket for Australia," Clarke said last month.

Clarke, however, has also given Marsh a glowing endorsement, writing in his News Ltd. column on Tuesday the son of Geoff Marsh and brother of Shaun, both former test batsmen, was not only a good cricketer but also captaincy material.

"That might sound like a big call for a bloke who only turned 23 on Monday and has yet to play a test match," Clarke wrote.

"But I have toured with him quite a few times now and continue to be impressed with his talent, knowledge and game awareness.

"His cricketing maturity is at least five years ahead of the date of birth printed on his passport."

Regarded just behind Marsh in the pecking order is James Faulkner, who was also named in the T20 squad with Watson, setting up what might be an intriguing head-to-head against South Africa as selectors ponder their squad a few months before the 50-over World Cup.

"I think Australian cricket's in great hands with the all-rounders that are coming through, (but) hopefully I can keep performing well in all formats of the game," Watson said.

"If it doesn't work out that way, then we've certainly got some great all-rounders with Mitch Marsh and also Jimmy Faulkner, who's as talented (as Marsh) with both bat and ball.

"So I know we're very lucky to have those guys coming through, but hopefully I can keep them at bay for a few more years." (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)