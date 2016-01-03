(Updates with resumption)

SYDNEY Jan 3 Play in the third test between Australia and West Indies resumed at 4 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Sunday after rain washed out all but 37 minutes of the second session of the opening day at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Marlon Samuels had just been run out to reduce the tourists to 115 for three in their first innings when the umpires sent the players off the field at 1:47 p.m. (0247 GMT).

West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite resumed his innings on 66 not out with Jermaine Blackwood alongside him.

Play has been extended by half an hour until 6.30 p.m. (0730 GMT).