U.S. governing body facing expulsion from ICC
The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
SYDNEY Factbox on the test series between Australia and West Indies, which starts on Thursday:
- -
MATCHES (all start 10:30 AM local, 2330 GMT)
Dec 10-14 First test Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Dec 26-30 Second test Melbourne Cricket Ground
Jan 3-7 Third test Sydney Cricket Ground
- -
AUSTRALIA
Test ranking: 3
Captain: Steve Smith
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Highest ranked batsman: Steve Smith (2)
Highest ranked bowler: Josh Hazlewood (10)
Squad: Steve Smith, David Warner, Joe Burns, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Nevill, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.
- -
WEST INDIES
Test ranking: 8
Captain: Jason Holder
Coach: Phil Simmons
Highest ranked batsman in squad: Darren Bravo (27)
Highest ranked bowler: Kemar Roach (15)
Squad: Jason Holder, Kraigg Brathwaite, Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Rajindra Chandrika, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Jomel Warrican.
- -
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Test matches played: 113
Australia wins: 56
West Indies wins: 32
Draws: 24
Tied: 1
- -
PREVIOUS TEST SERIES IN AUSTRALIA
Season Tests Winners Result
2009-10 3 Australia 2-0
2005-06 3 Australia 3-0
2000-01 5 Australia 5-0
1996-97 5 Australia 3-2
1992-93 5 West Indies 2-1
1988-89 5 West Indies 3-1
1984-85 5 West Indies 3-1
1981-82 3 Drawn 1-1
1979-80 3 West Indies 2-0
1975-76 6 Australia 5-1
1968-69 5 Australia 3-1
1960-61 5 Australia 2-1-1*
1951-52 5 Australia 4-1
1930-31 5 Australia 4-1
* First test tied
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
