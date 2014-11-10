SYDNEY Nov 10 Cameron White is hoping his flexibility as a batsman might bring an end to his three-and-a-half year exile from one-day international cricket and earn him a place in the Australia squad for next year's World Cup.

The 31-year-old showed his value in a tight spot on Sunday when he hit a nerveless 41 not out from 31 balls to guide the Twenty20 side to a series-clinching victory over South Africa at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.

"I feel as though I've been in good form now for quite a while and it's good to take advantage of that form," White told reporters after the match.

"It was good to be not out and to get the win."

White, who started his international career as a spin-bowling all rounder, played the last of his 87 one-day internationals in April 2011 and was not included in the squad for the upcoming ODI series against the Proteas.

Twenty20 skipper Aaron Finch, who was included in the squad for the first two matches in Perth, said he had no doubt that White would do a job if called up.

"I think his record for Australia speaks for itself," Finch said.

"When you look at that, it's been pretty outstanding for a long time.

"At the same time, the side at the moment, there's some quality players in there. I think it takes a bit of luck at times to find an opening in the team.

"But saying that, he's been in great touch in all forms of cricket for about two-and-a-half years now, so there's no reason why he wouldn't be the next guy picked if something was to happen.

"And I'm sure if he did come in and fill a spot there he'd do an amazing job."

White, who batted at number six on Sunday just a few days after opening in the first match of the series, said he preferred to be at the top of the order but was happy to play where he was needed.

"Given the chance to open the batting simply means I can bat wherever required," he said.

"The one-day team is a really hard team to get into. There's some really good players in there.

"I've just got to keep making as many runs as I can and try to be in form when the squad is picked and hopefully get a chance."