Nov 16 Australia announced on Wednesday the following itinerary for their cricket tour of the West Indies next year. March 16 1st one-day international, St Vincent March 18 2nd one-day international, St Vincent March 20 3rd one-day international, St Vincent March 23 4th one-day international, St Lucia March 25 5th one-day international, St Lucia March 27 1st Twenty20 international, St Lucia March 30 2nd Twenty20 international, Barbados April 2-4 Warm-up game (venue & opposition TBC) April 7-11 1st test match, Barbados April 15-19 2nd test match, Trinidad April 23-27 3rd test match, Guyana

