ADELAIDE Nov 29 Australia won the third and final test against New Zealand by three wickets late on day three at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, sealing the series 2-0.

The win in cricket's first day-night test ended New Zealand's run of seven consecutive series without loss dating back to 2013.

Paceman Peter Siddle struck the winning runs before stumps after Australia were set 187 to win by the tourists.

Paceman Josh Hazlewood proved decisive for Australia, capturing 6-70 to limit New Zealand's total to 208 in the third innings. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston)