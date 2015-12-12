Dec 12 Australia thrashed West Indies by an innings and 212 runs after lunch on the third day of the first test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Hobart on Saturday. The tourists, 207-6 overnight, were dismissed for 223 within five overs of play at the start of a chilly day at the Bellerive Oval, a first innings deficit of 360 runs. Australia skipper Steve Smith enforced the follow-on and West Indies, a batsmen short because of an injury to Shannon Gabriel, lasted less than 37 overs before being bowled out again for 148 despite Kraigg Brathwaite's 94. The hosts made 583 for four declared in their first innings on the back of a world record fourth wicket stand of 449 between Adam Voges and Shaun Marsh. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)