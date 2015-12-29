Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
MELBOURNE Dec 29 Australia won the second test against the West Indies by 177 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday to seal the three-match series 2-0.
The victory extended Australia's unbeaten run in test series against West Indies to 23 years.
Following their comprehensive loss in the series opener in Hobart, eighth-ranked West Indies slumped to their sixth successive defeat in tests. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.