Milan pair face ignominious end to the season
MILAN The season cannot end quickly enough for fallen giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, whose unhappy form persisted over the weekend with embarrassing Serie A defeats.
Australia beat England by one wicket in the second of five one-day internationals in Brisbane on Friday.
Scores: England 300-8 in 50 overs (Eoin Morgan 106, Ian Bell 68) v Australia 301-9 in 49.3 overs (James Faulkner 69 not out, Shaun Marsh 55, Glenn Maxwell 54)
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Ed Osmond)
MILAN The season cannot end quickly enough for fallen giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, whose unhappy form persisted over the weekend with embarrassing Serie A defeats.
BOSTON The funeral of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez will take place on Monday, five days after he was found hanged by a bed sheet in a Massachusetts prison in what state officials have ruled a suicide.