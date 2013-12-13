Dec 13 Michael Clarke was named ICC Cricketer of the Year on Friday with the Australia captain also bagging the Test Player of the Year award after a stellar season with the bat.

Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara, who won both the honours last year, has been named ODI Cricketer Of the Year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.

Promising Indian top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was named ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

"I was very surprised, to be honest, I think probably because there are so many guys who are playing so well around the world at the moment," Clarke told Cricket Australia website (www.cricket.com.au).

Clarke was the world's leading run-scorer in the voting period which included the team's 4-0 drubbing in India and 3-0 Ashes loss in England.

"I'd swap it for the team to have success, that's for sure," said Clarke, who has led from the front as Australia inched closer to regaining the urn by racing to a 2-0 lead in the ongoing return Ashes series.

Clarke amassed 1559 run in the voting period averaging 70-plus with the help of five hundreds, two being double centuries.

The 32-year-old right-hand batsman said he wanted to get even better to establish himself among the greats of the game.

"It's an honour to have won this award this year, but if I want to become a great player, I need to make sure I'm scoring runs and helping this team win games for a few more years to come yet."

Richard Kettleborough of England won the top umpire's award while New Zealand captain Suzie Bates was named the Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year.

List of winners:

Cricketer of the Year (Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy) - Michael Clarke (Australia)

Test Cricketer of the Year - Michael Clarke (Australia)

Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year - Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

ODI Cricketer of the Year - Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Emerging Cricketer of the Year - Cheteshwar Pujara (India)

Associate and Affiliate Cricketer of the Year - Kevin O'Brien (Ireland)

Twenty20 International Performance of the Year - Umar Gul (Pakistan)

T20I Women's Cricketer of the Year - Sarah Taylor (England)

Spirit of Cricket Award - Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

Umpire of the Year (David Shepherd Trophy) - Richard Kettleborough. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty. Editing by Patrick Johnston)