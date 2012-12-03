DHAKA Bangladesh pace bowler Abul Hasan has been ruled out of the remaining three one-day internationals of a five-match series against West Indies due to a side strain, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Monday.

Abul sustained the injury during the second match in Khulna when he could bowl just one over before leaving the field. He has been replaced by all-rounder Ziaur Rahman.

Bangladesh lead the series 2-0.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John Mehaffey)