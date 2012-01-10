DHAKA Jan 10 Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)
chief executive officer Manzur Ahmed has died of a cardiac
arrest, his family and the board confirmed on Tuesday. He was
57.
"We deeply regret to inform you that our chief executive
officer died of a cardiac arrest this morning at his home," BCB
physician Debasish Chowdhury said in a statement.
The former cricketer, who played for a Bangladeshi
representative side against a visiting MCC team in 1977, took
over as CEO of the board in August 2010 following a stint in an
identical role for the governing body in Brunei.
