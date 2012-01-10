(Adds ICC and ACC quotes)
DHAKA Jan 10 Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)
chief executive officer Manzur Ahmed has died of a heart attack
at the age of 57, his family and the board confirmed on Tuesday.
"We deeply regret to inform you that our chief executive
officer died of a cardiac arrest this morning at his home," BCB
doctor Debasish Chowdhury said in a statement.
The former cricketer, who played for a Bangladeshi
representative side against a visiting MCC team in 1977, took
over as CEO of the board in August 2010 following a stint in an
identical role for the governing body in Brunei.
International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Haroon Lorgat said
in a statement: "The news of Manzur Ahmed's sudden passing away
has shocked everyone at the ICC and our thoughts and prayers go
out to members of his family and friends.
"His sudden passing away comes as a personal shock and
reminds me of the value of time and good relations. I had
closely worked with him during the organising of the ICC Cricket
World Cup 2011."
Asian Cricket Council (ACC) CEO Syed Ashraful Haq paid
tribute to Ahmed.
"A long-time ACC executive board member, Ahmed played more
parts and held more positions in cricket than almost any other
administrator in the world and was distinguished by his grace,
integrity and good sense," he said in a statement.
