DHAKA, March 10 Bangladesh's chief national
selector Akram Khan withdrew his resignation on Saturday
following assurances from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that
there will be no interference in his work.
Akram resigned earlier this week citing interference in the
wake of a selection row involving his nephew Tamim Iqbal for the
Asia Cup.
Bangladesh board president AHM Mustafa Kamal omitted opener
Tamim Iqbal reducing the 15-man squad to 14.
Tamim, who had been suffering from a groin injury, was later
recalled to the side after he passed a fitness test.
"I was invited by the Prime Minster at her office on
Thursday to discuss the issue," Akram told a news conference.
"She (Hasina) assured me I can work freely and no one will
interfere from now on. Later through a board director she asked
me to withdraw my resignation letter," said Akram.
"She is our guardian, so after her words there is nothing
much to say. I hope I will be able to work independently," he
said.
Akram, a former captain, helped Bangladesh qualify for their
first World Cup in 1999 following victory in the lower-tier ICC
trophy in 1997.
He played eight tests and 44 one-day internationals, and has
been a selector since 2007. He was made chief selector after the
World Cup last year.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
