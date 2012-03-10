DHAKA Bangladesh's chief national selector Akram Khan withdrew his resignation on Saturday following assurances from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that there will be no interference in his work.

Akram resigned earlier this week citing interference in the wake of a selection row involving his nephew Tamim Iqbal for the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh board president AHM Mustafa Kamal omitted opener Tamim Iqbal reducing the 15-man squad to 14.

Tamim, who had been suffering from a groin injury, was later recalled to the side after he passed a fitness test.

"I was invited by the Prime Minster at her office on Thursday to discuss the issue," Akram told a news conference.

"She (Hasina) assured me I can work freely and no one will interfere from now on. Later through a board director she asked me to withdraw my resignation letter," said Akram.

"She is our guardian, so after her words there is nothing much to say. I hope I will be able to work independently," he said.

Akram, a former captain, helped Bangladesh qualify for their first World Cup in 1999 following victory in the lower-tier ICC trophy in 1997.

He played eight tests and 44 one-day internationals, and has been a selector since 2007. He was made chief selector after the World Cup last year.

