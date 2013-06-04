Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashraful stretches during a practice session ahead of their Twenty20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Pallekele September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

DHAKA Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful confessed to match-fixing on Tuesday, after being suspended by his national cricket board (BCB) pending an investigation.

"I confessed to all the charges...in the interest of cricket. I'll accept any punishment given by BCB," the glum-looking, 28-year-old batsman told reporters in Dhaka.

"I always tried to give my best in cricket but I'm also feeling guilty for my wrongdoings. Please forgive me."

BCB president Nazmul Hassan said the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit was conducting an inquiry into allegations of match-fixing in this year's Bangladesh Premier League and would report back within a week.

"Ashraful will not be allowed to play any kind of match till the investigation ends," Hassan said.

"The findings in the final inquiry report...will be considered in determining the next course of action in this regard," the BCB said in a statement after an ad-hoc executive committee meeting.

Talented right-handed batsman Ashraful has played 61 test and 177 one-day international matches since his 2001 debut.

Across the border, three Indian cricketers, including former test bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, were arrested last month for allegedly taking money to under-perform in the Indian Premier League.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Clare Fallon)