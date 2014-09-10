DUBAI, Sept 10 Bangladesh paceman Al-Amin Hossain has become the latest bowler to be reported for a suspect action and has to undergo biomechanical tests within 21 days, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

The match officials' report after Bangladesh's 10-wicket loss to West Indies at St Vincent on Tuesday cited concerns about the legality of the 24-year-old's bowling action, the ICC said in a statement.

"He is required to undergo testing within 21 days, and, during this period, Al-Amin is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known," the governing body said.

The right-arm fast bowler has played four tests and nine one-day internationals from Bangladesh.

While the ICC has denied asking match officials to be more vigilant about chucking, the renewed vigour in identifying bowlers with illegal actions has been evident as Al-Amin became the sixth cricketer to be reported for a dodgy action since July.

Officials have already reported five off-spinners - Sachithra Senanayake (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Prosper Utseya (Zimbabwe), Sohag Gazi (Bangladesh) and Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan) - for illegal bowling actions.

Three of them - Senanayake, Williamson and Ajmal - were subsequently banned from bowling. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)