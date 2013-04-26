Dortmund's injured Bartra out for four weeks after bus attack
LONDON Borussia Dortmund's Marc Bartra should return to playing in "about four weeks" after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus, the club wrote on Twitter.
HARARE - Zimbabwe were 158 for four wickets at the close on the second day of the second and final test against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club on Friday.
Scores: Zimbabwe 158-4 (E Chigumbura 45 not out; Robiul Islam 2-34)
Bangladesh 391 (Shakib Al Hasan 81, Nasir Hossain 77, Mushfiqur Rahman 60; E Chigumbura 3-75)
Zimbabwe lead series 1-0
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has the character and personality to reach 30 goals for the season despite spending two spells out injured this campaign, according to his manager Mauricio Pochettino.