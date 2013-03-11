PREVIEW-Cricket-England expect to end drought in Champions Trophy
LONDON, May 30 England have never won a global 50-over tournament but they will not get a better chance to end their long wait than in this year's Champions Trophy on home soil.
GALLE, March 11 Sri Lanka were 116 for one in their second innings at the close of play on the fourth day of the first test against Bangladesh on Monday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 570-4 declared and 116-1 (T. Dilshan 63 not out); Bangladesh 638 (Mushfiqur Rahim 200, Mohammad Ashraful 190, Nasir Hossain 100).
May 30 England will learn from their early collapse in Monday's one-day international defeat to South Africa at Lord's, captain Eoin Morgan said ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on Thursday.