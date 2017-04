April 27 Bangladesh were 163 for five wickets at the close on the third day of the second and final test against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. Scores: Bangladesh 163-5 (Shakib Al Hasan 59, Mushfiqur Rahim 50; S Masakadza 3-33) & 391 v Zimbabwe 282 (E Chigumbura 86; Robiul Islam 5-85, Sohag Gazi 4-59) Zimbabwe lead series 1-0 (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Josh Reich)