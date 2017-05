BULAWAYO May 8 Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third and final one-day international in Bulawayo on Wednesday to win the series 2-1.

Scores:

Bangladesh 247-9 (Mahmudallah 75 not out, Nasir Hossain 63; B Vitori 2-43) v Zimbabwe 251-3 (V. Sibanda 103 not out, S. Williams 55 not out; Ziaur Rahman 1-25) (Compiled By Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)