DHAKA, May 30 Englishman Richard Pybus has been appointed head coach of Bangladesh for the next two years, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Wednesday.

"We have just received his confirmation. Hopefully, he will join us by the first week of June," Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the acting chief executive officer of BCB told Reuters.

Pybus replaces Australian Stuart Law, who stepped down last month citing family reasons after nine months in charge, a stint highlighted with an appearance in the final of the limited-overs Asia Cup tournament the country hosted in March.

The BCB said Pybus would be given an initial two-year contract with an option for a further extension up to the World Cup in 2015.

Pybus, who is currently settled in South Africa, has been in negotiations with the BCB since visiting the country earlier this month and is excited by the challenge provided by his new posting.

"I am delighted at the opportunity of coaching Bangladesh. I am looking forward to getting busy with the boys," a BCB statement quoted the 47-year old as saying.

"We have an active schedule ahead of us and for me, the next few months will be about building relationships with the players and the coaching staff and ensuring that the progress made up to the Asia Cup continues."

Pybus coached Pakistan's national team twice in 1999 and 2003 while he also had stints with the Titans and Cape Cobras in South Africa and English county side Middlesex.

He was in charge of Cobras until March 2012 and had been linked to the South Africa job last year. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John O'Brien)