DHAKA May 12 Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen was
appointed as interim head coach of B angladesh on Saturday as the
country's cricket board (BCB) continues its search to replace
Australian Stuart Law.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board is facing a race against time
to appoint a new coach after Zimbabwe turned their bilateral
Twenty20 series against South Africa in June into a tri-series
with Bangladesh being the third team.
Englishman Richard Pybus held talks with the BCB last week
to replace Law, who stepped down last month.
The BCB said it has prepared a shortlist for a new coach,
with Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell and former
New Zealand coach Mark Greatbatch among the candidates.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder, editing by Pritha Sarkar)