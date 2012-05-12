Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen (R) and New Zealand captain Ross Taylor walk on the cricket field in Dambulla August 19, 2010. Jurgensen was appointed as interim head coach of Bangladesh on Saturday as the country's cricket board (BCB) continues its search to replace... REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files

DHAKA Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen was appointed as interim head coach of Bangladesh on Saturday as the country's cricket board (BCB) continues its search to replace Australian Stuart Law.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is facing a race against time to appoint a new coach after Zimbabwe turned their bilateral Twenty20 series against South Africa in June into a tri-series with Bangladesh being the third team.

Englishman Richard Pybus held talks with the BCB last week to replace Law, who stepped down last month.

The BCB said it has prepared a shortlist for a new coach, with Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell and former New Zealand coach Mark Greatbatch among the candidates.

