DHAKA Feb 9 Australian Shane Jurgensen has been promoted from bowling coach to head coach of Bangladesh on a one-year deal, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Saturday.

Jurgensen guided Bangladesh to a 3-2 one-day international series win against West Indies at home in December when acting as interim coach after Englishman Richard Pybus refused to continue in the wake of a contract dispute.

"We had several candidates for the position of head coach. But there was no one better than Jurgensen," said Jalal Younus, the chairman of the BCB media committee.

"So we decided to appoint him as head coach up to December 2013."

Jurgensen's first assignment will be a visit to Sri Lanka for a two-test and three one-day international series starting in March.

Younus said former Pakistani spinner Saqlain Mushtaq could also return to the coaching staff if a deal can be agreed.

"Saqlain told us he will be available for maximum 100 days in a year. We are now trying sort out when actually we need his services. If everything goes according to plan he also can join us," Younus said.

Saqlain worked as spin bowling coach for Bangladesh from August to December last year. (Reporting by Azad Majumder, editing by Justin Palmer)