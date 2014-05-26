DHAKA Bangladesh have appointed former Zimbabwe test captain Heath Streak as a specialist bowling coach after agreeing on a two-year contract, the local cricket board (BCB) said on Monday.

The 40-year-old Streak, who played in 65 test matches and 189 one-dayers, had been Zimbabwe's bowling coach from 2009-13 and will join Bangladesh prior to next month's three-match ODI series against India.

"I look forward to the challenge of working with the Tigers and thank BCB for the opportunity," the former all-rounder said in a statement.

"It is exciting for me to be back into the international coaching arena again. It is my passion to coach at an elite level and I hope I can bring my experience as a former player and coach to the Bangladeshi bowlers."

Earlier this month, former Sri Lanka batsman Chandika Hathurusingha was named as head coach of the Bangladesh national side.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by John O'Brien)