DHAKA England captain Alastair Cook said a lack of experience on the subcontinent cost his team dearly as they fell to a first-ever test defeat by Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday.

England suffered an astonishing collapse at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, losing 10 wickets in a single session in their second innings, and were all out for 164 while chasing 273 for victory on the third day of the second and final test.

Next up for Cook is a five-match test series in India starting on Nov. 9, on spin-friendly pitches similar to the one England struggled to come to terms with in Dhaka.

"Probably, today, we showed our inexperience in these conditions," Cook said.

"We've got to learn fast, there's a lot of talent, the experience will help us if we can take things out of it.

"We had our chances here. Yesterday evening we didn't bowl great and often lost too many wickets early."

The skipper also pointed out how England had contributed to their own downfall with some uncharacteristic generosity in the field, but backed his team to get back on track.

"When the ball got rolling we couldn't stop it," he added. If I'm honest they shouldn't have been chasing 270, we had four or five chances."

Cook said he had no regrets about the series, which was dogged by security concerns in the leadup, and made a case for England to keep visiting the subcontinent country.

"I'm really glad I've been able to lead an England side here," he said.

"People need to come here and play cricket. You can see their development.

"It's not easy for me to say, but it's a good win for Bangladesh cricket. Maybe some things are bigger than one game."

