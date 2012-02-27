UPDATE 2-Cricket-India stroll into semi-finals with rout of South Africa
LONDON, June 11 India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
DHAKA Feb 26 A Pakistani has been questioned by police over his suspected involvement in spot-fixing during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 tournament, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official said on Sunday.
Karachi resident Sajid Khan arrived in Dhaka on Feb. 10 and BCB security chief Mesbahuddin Serniabat said they had been watching him since the BPL's Chittagong phase from Feb. 18-22.
"His movement was very suspicious and we followed him from Chittagong," Serniabat told reporters.
Sajid made a call to Pakistan every time a six was struck while watching the game from a VIP area on top of a dressing room, Serniabat said. He also attempted to enter the players' zone on several occasions.
Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza alleged three weeks ago that he was approached by a former cricketer over spot-fixing.
