DHAKA A Pakistani has been questioned by police over his suspected involvement in spot-fixing during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 tournament, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official said on Sunday.

Karachi resident Sajid Khan arrived in Dhaka on February 10 and BCB security chief Mesbahuddin Serniabat said they had been watching him since the BPL's Chittagong phase from February 18-22.

"His movement was very suspicious and we followed him from Chittagong," Serniabat told reporters.

Sajid made a call to Pakistan every time a six was struck while watching the game from a VIP area on top of a dressing room, Serniabat said. He also attempted to enter the players' zone on several occasions.

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza alleged three weeks ago that he was approached by a former cricketer over spot-fixing.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; editing by Ed Osmond)