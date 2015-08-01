DHAKA The first session of the third day in the second and final test between Bangladesh and South Africa was washed out on Saturday due to rain.

Heavy downpours had washed out the entire second day's play on Friday leaving the hosts on 246 for eight after opting to bat first at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The weather also intervened in the drawn first test in Chittagong with only 221 overs bowled as rain curtailed play on the second and third days before washing out the last two days.

While the rain compromises the prospect of a result again, Bangladesh are unlikely to mind a drawn series against opponents who sit eight places above them at the top of test rankings.

