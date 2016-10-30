Cricket - Bangladesh v England - Second Test cricket match - Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - 30/10/16. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (C) celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Adil Rashid. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

DHAKA Teenage sensation Mehedi Hasan took six wickets as Bangladesh secured their first ever test win over England with an 108-run victory on Sunday.

England had won all previous nine matches against their South Asian rivals but were all out for 164 in their second innings while chasing 273 for victory on the third day of the second test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Off-spinner Mehedi picked up his second five-wicket haul in the test for a match-haul of 12 wickets as the hosts tied up the two-match series at 1-1.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney)