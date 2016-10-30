Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals.
DHAKA Bangladesh were all out for 296 in their second innings to set England a target of 273 to win the second and final test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.
Resuming the third day on 152 for three, the hosts, who trail 1-0 in the series and have never beaten England in a test, were dismissed 30 minutes into the second session with England leg-spinner Adil Rashid claiming four for 52.
Opener Imrul Kayes top-scored for Bangladesh with a 78.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney)
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.